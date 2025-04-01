Final details of the entry list for the production car enduro are starting to come to light with some high-profile additions to the field.

Among them is DJR Supercars ace Davison, who is set to return alongside Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey in a BMW.

Davison has scored the last two pole positions for the race while the trio combined for third place last year.

Bryce Fullwood is another Supercars full-timer in the field, with the BJR Camaro driver set to line up in a Mustang. He’ll share a Class A2 entry with Trent Whyte.

Team 18’s Anton De Pasquale will be there in an outright-contending BMW with Tom Shaw and Zaki Wazir, while Matt Stone Racing wildcard driver Cameron Crick will share another BMW with Dean Campbell.

Thomas Randle will return to the 6 Hour in the Yellow Pages BMW with Michael and Ben Kavich, while Randle’s former Supercars co-driver Tyler Everingham is entered alongside Michael Auld.

Another high-profile Supercars co-driver is Jayden Ojeda, who will head to Mount Panorama looking for a hat-trick of 6 Hour wins. The WAU enduro driver and Mercedes junior will partner Simon Hodges and George Miedecke in a reprisal of last year’s winning trio.

Another late addition to the grid is Grove Junior driver Targett, who replaces Maika Tee Horst alongside Karl Begg and Rob Gooley.

Targett stepped up to Carrera Cup from Michelin Sprint Challenge this season and currently sits fifth in the premier class standings after just two outings.