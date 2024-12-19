The event will feature a mix of national-level, state and entry level categories that has been synonymous with the Easter Enduro.

Headlining the support program to the six-hour Production Car race, will be the Trico Trans-Am Series which includes two 45-minute races that will be a round the TA2 Muscle Car series.

It is expected to boast a bumper field of Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers, and should be one of the biggest Australian rounds in the dual category’s histories.

The Australian Prototype Series round will have a field of Sports Racing Cars and Prototypes that will have Wolf, Radical, Praga and West cars. In their ranks will be entries from the NSW Supersports Championship as well.

The Historic Touring Cars return to the mountain after a two-year hiatus and will have a big field of Group N cars set to rekindle the memories as these manufacturers when they raced there from the 60s through to 1972 in similar specification.

Like this year, Improved Production Cars are expected to bring good numbers along with the popular one-make and stable 6 Hour support categories, Australian Pulsar Racing and the CERA Hyundai Excels.

Organisers are expecting that the full support race program, coupled with an anticipated 70-car Bathurst 6 Hour field, will see more than 350 race cars come to Bathurst next Easter on April 18-20.

Tickets, camping and corporate hospitality experiences remain on sale via the official event website, www.bathurst6hour.com.au.