The Precision International Sports Sedan Series' qualifying session was barely under way at the Panasonic Air Conditioning Sydney SuperNight when it was stopped due to a significant crash for Humfrey.

Humfrey came through Turn 7 and the rear of the car stepped out under power. That caused the car to slew across the track and slam the outside wall near the entry to Turn 8 side on.

His Chev-powered Ford Falcon XE was heavily damaged, and Humfrey was able to exit unaided and seemingly uninjured.

Humfrey has been a regular competitor in the National Sports Sedans for the past two seasons and is a multiple champion in his home state of West Australia.

The Falcon which he purchased from a friend for $50 many years ago when it was being used as an animal pen. Over the ensuing years it was built up into a very competitive package in the national category.

The session was restarted with 2:30 to go and Steve Tamasi (Calibra/Chev) was able to clock two 1:28 laps to secure pole position. He was able to edge out practice pacesetter Brad Shiels (Fiat 124/Rotary Turbo), Steve Lacey (IRC SS) and Mat Ingram (Mazda RX8).

Then followed Daniel Crompton (Ford Mustang Trans Am), Allan Jarvis (Monaro/Chev), Dan Nolan (RX7/Supra Turbo), Nick Mantikos (MARC II) and Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev).

There was a further drama at the end of the session with Geoff Taunton (IRC SS) spinning near where Axle Donaldson (MARC II) and Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev) were off the track at Turn 8. Duggan had missed the second practice after his car had a suspension failure in Practice 1 at Turn 3.