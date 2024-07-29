Twenty-one cars are on the entry list at the Shannons SpeedSeries at The Paperclip as Trans Am builds ahead of the two-week finale in Bathurst and Adelaide.

James Moffat and James Golding are first and second in the point in their Garry Rogers Motorsport Ford Mustangs. But they face a visit to the only circuit where the Melbourne squad failed to score a victory in 2023.

Behind TFH Racing's Todd Hazelwood in fourth spot is the Racing Academy with Jordan Boys whose team took their first pole position in the category at QR last year. Hazelwood has logged extensive testing miles recently at the circuit off the back of his breakthrough victories at the last round.

There will also be a change at GRM, with Tim Slade out and Brett Holdsworth to race the Mustang in his return to the series.

Lee Stibbs returns after a standout weekend in the Pro-Am category at The Bend. The South Aussie is joined by fellow Pro-Am newcomers, Jason Pryde, Des Collier and Domain Ramsey. Local James Simpson is another big addition to the Outright field in his Dodge Challenger to the mix.

Holinger Racing have expanded it team with the addition of TCR Australia race winner Jordan Cox set to do double duties and drive a second Chev Camaro alongside Pro-Am's John Holinger.

A four-way title fight looms over four races, headed by a busy Friday schedule with two 20min practice sessions before qualifying for the Trico Pole Award at 4:30pm.

There will be two races on both Saturday and Sunday, all four will be shown live and free on 7plus. International viewers can tune in via the SpeedSeries website.

Trico Trans Am Series Round 5 Entry List for Queensland Raceway