Brad Keselowski has been released from the hospital following surgery to repair a broken leg suffered during a recent skiing accident.

Keselowski shared the update on social media, confirming the procedure was successful and that he is now recovering at home.

The injury occurred last week while Keselowski was on a family ski trip, and he underwent surgery shortly after returning.

In his post, Keselowski thanked the medical staff who treated him and expressed appreciation for the support from family, friends, and fans.

He also indicated that his focus has already shifted to recovery and getting back to full strength.

With the NASCAR season approaching, questions naturally turn to his availability the start of the season, including the Daytona 500.

While no official timeline has been announced, Keselowski’s update suggested optimism as he begins the rehabilitation process.

Keselowski enters the upcoming season balancing his role as both a driver and co-owner at RFK Racing, where he continues to play a central role in the team’s competitive direction.

Further updates on his recovery and racing status are expected in the coming weeks.