NASCAR has announced another schedule change for the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium as winter weather continues to impact the North Carolina region.

The exhibition event was originally scheduled for Sunday, February 1, but snowfall on Saturday forced the race to be postponed to Monday.

Continued weather concerns have now led NASCAR to reschedule the event for Wednesday, February 4, at 6:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on FOX.

NASCAR officials cited safety and track conditions as the primary factors in the decision.

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium marks a highly anticipated preseason showcase for the NASCAR Cup Series, and officials remain committed to delivering the event under optimal conditions.

Fans are encouraged to monitor NASCAR’s official channels for any additional updates.