Jimmie Johnson’s return to the Daytona 500 next February will come without the uncertainty that typically follows non-chartered entries.

NASCAR has confirmed that Legacy Motor Club has been granted an Open Exemption Provisional for Johnson, guaranteeing the seven-time Cup Series champion a spot in the 2026 Daytona 500 regardless of qualifying results or Duel outcomes.

The provision allows Johnson to be added to the field as an extra entry, expanding the starting lineup beyond the traditional 40 cars.

Johnson will drive the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club, joining full-time teammates Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

While the exemption secures Johnson’s place in the race, it does not make him eligible for championship points or purse money, consistent with how the rule has been applied previously.

The Open Exemption Provisional was introduced by NASCAR to provide flexibility for high-profile or accomplished drivers who do not hold a charter.

It was first used last season when Helio Castroneves received a guaranteed spot in the Daytona 500. Johnson becomes only the second driver to take advantage of the rule.

The guaranteed entry removes one of the major challenges that has faced part-time drivers in recent years, particularly at Daytona, where qualifying races and limited open spots can end a bid before the green flag ever drops.

For Johnson, it ensures a chance to compete in an event that has played a central role in his career.

Johnson won the Daytona 500 twice, in 2006 and 2013, and finished third in the 2025 running during his most recent Cup start.

After retiring from full-time competition at the end of the 2020 season, he has returned to NASCAR on a limited basis while also taking on an ownership role with Legacy Motor Club.

With his spot locked into the 2026 Daytona 500, Johnson can now approach Speedweek focused solely on preparation and execution rather than survival.

In a race defined by unpredictability, that certainty alone, is significant.