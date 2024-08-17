In greasy conditions for the first two races of Round 5, there were multiple safety car interruptions, and it was Brewczynski who took the win from fellow Mustang drivers Kody Garland and series leader Joel Heinrich for Osborn's Transport.

Garland and Heinrich sprinted away at the start with Brandon Madden (Camaro) ahead of Reece Chapman (Mustang) and Brewczynski until he spun out of Turn 3.

After the Safety Car, Brewczynski took second from Heinrich, before he snatched the lead off Garland. Then the Safety Car appeared again when Chad Chapman spun as he exited Turn 3 and Shane Mann did likewise which led to a collision.

The race finished under cautionary conditions with Rookie Cup leader Jordan Freestone next best placed ahead of his teammate Mason Harvey, Andrew Corish, Nathan Williams, Jacob Currie and Masters Cup winner Cody Mckay.

Heinrich struck back with victory in Race 2. He finished ahead of Brewczynski with Chapman third. With the track still wet, most of the field negotiated Turns 1 and 2 before Des Collier spun and hit the wall.

Then Harvey spun as he exited Turn 7, due to an engine failure and brought about a safety car period. At the resumption, Brewczynski made the perfect start to lead from Chapman, Garland and Heinrich.

Heinrich passed Garland and pressured Chapman while Brewczynski held a 0.8s lead. Matt Gooding spun and there was contact with Corish at Turn 6. His debris was hit later by Kent Quinn.

Heinrich took the lead after a pass on Chapman and then Brewczynski who ran wide at the final corner. Behind fourth placed Garland were Williams, Madden, Mckay, Scott Dornan, Scott Andriske and Jacob Currie.