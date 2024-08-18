The Spectrum driver won the third and final race of Round 5 to take overall victory over points leader Eddy Beswick (Spectrum) with Daniel Frougas (Mygale) third at Symmons Plains.

In the lone Sunday race that had two Safety Cars, Bussey took the lead on the third of 15 laps and won ahead of Joe Fawcett (Spectrum) while Frougas was next ahead of Harrison Sellars and Cody Maynes-Rutty in Spectrums.

Beswick led the first two laps before he was passed by Bussey and then Kobi Williams (Spectrum) a lap later. Both Beswick and Williams would strike drama later with the former dropping to 12th and the latter a DNF.

Lachlan Evennett moved to second in the closing stages before he too had dramas which enabled Fawcett to grab second while Frougas came from eighth at the end of the first lap, to nab third.

Sixth place went to Lachlan Strickland (Mygale) over Logan Eveleigh (Mygale), Imogen Radburn (Mygale), Kyle Cotter and Fraser Hie, both in Spectrums.

The local Tassie Tin Tops on the Ned Whiskey Tasmanian SuperSprint program had two races to finish off their weekend.

Ben Purtell (Nissan 180SX) led all the way in the first, to finish ahead of Barwick (Nissan Skyline) with NSW visitor Mark Duggan in his Aston Martin/Chev Sports Sedan third.

Barwick won the final encounter, but it took until the penultimate lap to get pass Purtell to get the win. Duggan was again third as they were the only three to complete the 16 laps.