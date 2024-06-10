Driving RFK Racing's ‘Stage 60' entry, Waters was running just outside the top 10 during Stage 2 when he was caught up in a melee at Turn 11.

He pressed on and started the third and final stage, only to pit with 45 laps to go, a few shy of the critical lap.

RFK initially reported a suspected bent to link before Car #60 was sent to the garage for a more thorough look, while its driver was checked at the circuit's medical centre.

His day is now done, while fellow Supercars driver Will Brown runs three laps down in 33rd position on Lap 79 after electrical gremlins for his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Coincidentally, the Caution which Brown caused bottled up the field for the Lap 35 restart which saw the incident that ultimately took Waters out of the race.

WATCH: Cam Waters reacts to his DNF

Bubba Wallace (#23 23XI Toyota) had gone off at Turn 10 and when he rejoined from drivers' left, Josh Berry (#4 SHR Ford) moved right but went across the nose of Erik Jones (#43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota).

Berry slapped the wall and then careered into multiple cars at the Turn 11 hairpin, specifically unloading Christopher Bell (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) and clattering into the side of Martin Truex Jnr (#19 JGR Toyota).

Truex Jnr cannoned into Waters, who himself cannoned into Austin Dillon, causing the #3 RCR Chevrolet to spin.

Waters continued on and gained three positions to sit 31st shortly after the restart for the third and final stage before retreating to pit lane.