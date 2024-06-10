Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



The Milduran only qualified 31st in RFK Racing's ‘Stage 60' Ford but was gradually creeping up the order on the Californian road course.

He was just outside the top 10 in a somewhat mixed-up running order when the chaos which he had predicted ensued at Turn 11 after an off for Bubba Wallace caused cars to scatter and then spray into each other at the hairpin.

Based on RFK Racing's initial assessment, that caused toe link damage for the BuildSubmarines.com Mustang before Waters eventually succumbed to suspension damage after a second incident.

“We just had kind of too much damage – heaps of steering damage – and we kept trying to fix it, and then we had kind of another little incident right at the end which proper bent the car,” he explained to Speedcafe.

“So, bit of a shame. That first kind of run before that, I was having so much fun, it was awesome out there, car was really speedy…

“I can't thank RFK, all our sponsors enough, really, for making this happen. It's a bucket list for me to come and do this and I've had a lot of fun this weekend.”

Waters now has three NASCAR starts under his belt, his first two in Trucks.

Scheduling will make another difficult this year, with a change of the Sandown 500 date scuttling his plans to also race at Watkins Glen in September, but he wants another shot in 2025.

“Whenever it fits into my schedule, I'd love to come over and do a few more,” said the two-time Bathurst 1000 pole-sitter.

“For this year, it's probably all it's going to be, but maybe next year we can do a couple more like we have this year, and I've just absolutely loved the experience.”

Waters recently committed at least his short-term future to Tickford Racing despite speculation he might make a full-time switch to the United States and stock car racing next year.