For the second year running the star driver's future has been part of silly season rumours, amid a lack of outright clarity of his contract situation.

Last year he was rumoured to be one of the drivers considered for vacancies at both Triple Eight and Walkinshaw Andretti United, only to remain at Tickford.

This year the speculation is more focussed in the US, given Waters has already made two starts in the NASCAR Truck Series – and is a little over a week away from his debut in the Cup Series in Sonoma.

That flirtation with the US scene has prompted questions over whether he could follow the lead of Shane van Gisbergen and look for a full-time move overseas.

However, in an appearance on SEN'S The Driver's Seat radio show, Waters said unequivocally that he'll be in Supercars, and at Tickford, next year.

“I'll just be where I am now,” he said when asked where he'll be next year.

“I like reading all the speculation and all that stuff. I have a laugh to myself, so does my team.

“But I'll be a Tickford next year.

“Hopefully do a bit of overseas racing like I have this year, maybe, and the Sprintcar stuff as well.

“This year has been a lot of fun with a bit of racing on the side, and the main focus is the Supercars championship.”

Waters will line up with the RFK Racing squad in Sonoma on June 9 before returning to Australia for the Darwin Triple Crown the following weekend.