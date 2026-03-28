Garry Rogers Motorsport star Cameron took the historic inaugural victory in Mustang Cup Australia in spectacular fashion, coming home just 0.0066s ahead of teammate Golding.

GRM locked out the top three positions on the grid, with Cameron and Golding sharing the front row ahead of James Moffat.

Cameron worked his way out to an almost three second lead in the early laps as Moffat and Golding battled behind.

The race began in treacherous wet conditions, but the lack of rain meant the track continued to dry as the laps ticked over.

Triple Eight co-driver Jack Perkins was running in the top five on the opening lap before a recurring gearbox issue forced the #888 into the pits.

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Golding had reeled Cameron back in with just over 10 minutes remaining, and the pair continued to battle until the two swapped positions in the dying laps.

The GRM trio at the front continued to build a bigger margin over the rest of the field, with the Blanchard Racing Team Supercars pair at the front pulling further away from Moffat.

The 40 minute race culminated in a photo finish, as Cameron managed to get alongside Golding through the final corner, just edging past at the line.

Moffat took the final step of the podium, ahead of Cameron McLeod in fourth and Joe Fawcett rounding out the top five.

Keith Kassulke took the victory in the Dark Horse Legends class coming home in 12th position outright.

Mustang Cup Australia returns on Sunday for a second qualifying session at 9:10am AEDT ahead of a final 40-minute race at 12:30pm.