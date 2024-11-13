Grosjean has been an IndyCar staple since leaving Formula 1 team Haas.

This year marked his fourth consecutive season in the North American-based single-seater series.

Grosjean joined Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing in 2021 before a two-year spell with Andretti Autosport and then joined Juncos Holinger Racing (JHR).

The Frenchman’s season was spent largely outside the top 10 with just a solitary top five finish at Laguna Seca. That fourth place finish remains the team’s best result to date.

Grosjean cracked the top 10 in just six of the 18 races.

Speaking with Racer, the 38-year-old said “It’s all budget” related.

“So right now, I’ve got nothing lined up. It is what it is,” said Grosjean.

“I think last year was probably one of my best seasons, and I may end up not being in the grid next year, just because the marketing has been horrendous for IndyCar, the hybrid has brought the costs to a level that’s unbearable for teams, and that’s the way it is.

“I think we built something good that I would like to carry on, and they would like to carry on as well. But we need sponsors, so we are actively trying to find money for the car, and then once the car is funded, we can go racing.”

Grosjean said he has been working behind the scenes to bring businesses to Juncos Holinger Racing.

“I’m actively trying hard to find partners for the team,” he said.

“I think of it as kind of my duty to do that and help them. That’s where we are.”

Grosjean admitted he could return to his former team Dale Coyne Racing if an opportunity is forthcoming.