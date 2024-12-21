The Supercars star added the Aussie GT crown to his CV this year, teaming up with Ferrari squad Arise Racing and co-driver Liam Talbot to win the title.

It joins other major successes in GT racing for Mostert such as Pro-Am wins in the Bathurst 12 Hour and Spa 24, and well as a GTLM win at the Rolex 24 back when he was a factory BMW driver.

Mostert is already locked in for a crack at a Pro Bathurst 12 Hour crown early next year, again with Arise and Ferrari, however beyond that he is planning to wind down his GT career.

While sporadic outings are not off the table, Mostert confirmed to the KTM Summer Grill that he will bow out of regular GT3 racing in Australia as of next year.

He will instead focus on running on his own Method Motorsport squad which competes in GT4 with a pair of McLarens and a customer Porsche.

“I’m going to step back from GT3 driving next year and GT World Challenge, and I’m just gonna focus on my little team,” said Mostert.

“I didn’t get to spend as much time as I would have loved to this year, but we had a fantastic year in that as well. I’m pretty pumped to still [spend] plenty of weekends racing, maybe a little bit less with the helmet on and more with the radio cans on.”

Method Motorsport enjoyed a successful debut season, winning the Silver Cup (Marcos Flack/Tom Hayman), Pro-Am title (Shane Smollen/Lachlan Mineef) and team’s championship.

“The best thing that I can reflect on is, other than just the team coming together and the amazing people that came and helped us out throughout the year, is the amazing customers that came on board,” said Mostert.

“Supporting Shane Smollen and Lachlan Mineef inPro-Am throughout the year in their Porsche, and watching Shane go back-to-back titles, just to be part of [that] was really cool, because when you have someone that’s won a title, the expectation is to go and try and do it the following year. So to help him achieve that was really cool.

“And then we had one car that was we swapped around a little bit, and to have Tony Levitt in the McLaren for the last couple of rounds as an Am car, and win a couple of races as well, straight off the bat from Production Car, was something pretty special to be part of as well.”

For more with Chaz Mostert check out the full episode of the KTM Summer Grill.