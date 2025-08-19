Leyburn, which is situated on the Southern Darling Downs, consists of a pub, a shop, a post office, a school, a police station, two churches and scattered residences for the 350 or so inhabitants.

But this weekend it will be the place to be for car lovers. There will be an influx of visitors, of around 18,000 including some 5000 campers. There will be than 250 racing cars ready to tackle a 1.0-kilometre closed street-course that begins adjacent to the pub.

The community-run Sprints celebrates Leyburn’s hosting of the 1949 Australian Grand Prix which was held on a World War II just outside the town. An estimated 30,000 spectators crowded a 6.9 kilometre course to see Sydneysider John Crouch win in his French Delahaye.

Locals backed the idea to stage the Sprints from 1996 to remember the biggest day in the history of the former goldrush village.

The event is understood to be Queensland’s biggest annual motor racing event after Supercars. It’s been judged the State’s motorsport event of the year in 2024 and 2017.

There is a relaxed grassroots feel and country fare atmosphere with strong camaraderie among competitors who return annually from many parts of Australia. There is a staggering variety of special cars and free entertainment to take in.

“It’s the best motorsport event I think I’ve been to in my life. If I’d known it was this good I would have come years ago,” said racing legend John Bowe, a first time visitor in 2024. His former touring car teammate Dick Johnson is an annual attendee.

Winner of the 1977 Australian Grand Prix Warwick Brown said he was “blown away” by his visit last year for the 75thanniversary celebrations of Leyburn’s grand prix and is returning this year.

The event is run by a volunteer community committee that includes farmers, business operators and retirees, and a handful of racing enthusiasts.

“We’re The Little Town That Can. We’ve got something special here: history, horsepower and heart, with a proud community, a pretty little rural town and a grassroots motorsport festival that’s the equal of anything else like it in the country,” said the committee president, Tricia Chant.

“History features strongly in our story. There’s the history of the 1860s goldrush and covert World War 2 operations, still evident at various locations, the grand prix history, our own proud history of 29 annual events and not least the histories of some of the older cars contesting the Sprints. This year we’ve got three cars that are 100 years or older and three that competed in 1949.”

Other attractions will include the Motorsport Alley display of up to 20 special cars, new Vintage Van Village, Shannons Show ‘n’ Shine, driver autographs, live music at three venues, a charity auction at the 1863 Royal Hotel on Saturday night, fun-run, market stalls, race-car rides and plenty of country-style food and refreshments.

Adult tickets to the Historic Leyburn Sprints cost $30 per day or $40 for the weekend. Accompanied children under 14 enter free.

The Historic Leyburn Sprints is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and the Southern Downs Regional Council. Proceeds assist local organisations and projects through the Historic Leyburn Sprints Community Benefit Fund.

Many private organisations also support the Sprints, and include Platinum Sponsors – JMC Performance, Boral, Loaders R Us, Speedcafe.com, Collins Hay, Shannons Insurance and Tait Freight.