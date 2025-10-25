Second in the Paynter Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup standings, two-time champion Harri Jones was out of qualifying after one lap with damage to his Jones Motorsport Porsche. He will have to start Races 1 and 2 from the back of the grid.

Hamish Fitzsimmons brought out the red flags when he hit the concrete wall on the exit of the beach chicane. The fast man from Friday, TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russell who is currently third in the points, crashed later at the first chicane.

Marcos Flack was the fastest qualifier and along with teammate Angelo Mouzouris, gave Sonic Racing a lock-out of the front row for Race 1 later today at 1:55pm AEST. Russell was fifth fastest, series leader Dylan O’Keeffe (Garth Walden Racing) was eighth and International Marcus Amand finished the session 12th.

Only six drivers were able to post competitive times in a very-much interrupted Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup qualifying, due to two red flag stoppages.

The first occurred when Racing Together’s Kade Davey hit the Turn 1 tyres and bounced back out into the path of Cooper Barnes who clipped the back of Davey’s car. Then 99motorsport’s Ben Stewart arrived with nowhere to go and smashed into the side of Davey. They were sixth, eighth and ninth coming into the round.

The session resumed briefly after the cleanup before Jett Murray went into the Turn 1 tyres in similar fashion to Davey. Murray had been the pacesetter on Friday and currently sits third in the points. Unlike Davey, Murray was able to continue albeit with damage and at reduced speed.

The session went red again and was declared. In his first outing with new team JND Motorsport, Zane Rinaldi was fastest over Romeo Nasr and Hugo Freestone. Race 1 is scheduled for 1:20pm AEST.