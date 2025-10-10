The first involved Lachlan Evennett in Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup. The 17-year-old, who currently sits second in the series, had a major shunt on top of The Mountain.

The rear end of his car stepped out at McPhillamy Park before he lost it the other way and hit the wall on driver’s right. It then rebounded across the track and hit left side wall over Skyline.

It was a disappointing result for Evennett who last weekend finished the Australian Formula Ford Championship in third place after a series of seconds at the last round. He is currently second in the Formula Ford Stars & Renegades Series with a round to go and also competes in the Trico Trans Am Series.

His accident caused a delay to the first point scoring race for the Duggan Family Hotels Touring Car Masters. It came under safety car conditions on the first lap following an accident at Griffin Bend involving the Cameron Tilley Valiant Pacer and New Zealand’s Mike Wallace and his Chev Monza.

Martin Riseley’s Ford Mustang was parked on Conrod Straight with suspension damage. At the end of the second lap the race was terminated.

The opening race for the Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes followed and was reduced to four laps due to time constraints.

David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) bolted to the lead from the start and was never headed as Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) held second throughout ahead of Aaron Borg and Adam Morjoram in their Isuzu D-MAXs. Jayden Wanzek was next ahead of Holden Colorado drivers Ross Johnson and Adrian Cottrell.