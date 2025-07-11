Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

The transition from a Mazda BT-50 to Isuzu D-MAX worked for Cameron Crick as he qualified fastest for the fourth round. The Supercar wildcard and enduro driver only put in three laps and was 0.63 seconds faster than his nearest rival.

Second quickest and also D-MAX mounted was reigning champion Adam Marjoram with current series points leader Cody Brewczynski was third. The leading Toyota Hilux pilot went out late to look for improvement but a local yellow flag sector, followed by the red flag, negated his effort. Chris Formosa’s Ford Ranger lost part of its exhaust at the final corner.

Marjoram’s teammate Aaron Borg was fourth fastest ahead of David Sieders (BT-50), Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado), Craig Woods (Hilux), Jason Norris (Hilux), Supercar enduro driver and category debutant Zak Best, and Paul Morris, both in Ford Rangers.

The SuperUtes will have two races on Saturday, scheduled of 8:15am and 11:25am AEST respectively.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup

Townsville’s own Lachlan Evennett has taken pole position for the first race in the new season. Also racing in Trans Am, TA2 and Formula Fords, Evennett was third overall in the leadup practice sessions and headed qualifying by 0.06s.

New Erebus Academy signing Oliver Wickham improved from 17th in practice to second ahead of TGRA guest driver Declan Fraser, James Lodge, Jett Murray and Max Walton. Seventh fastest was jack Westbury who was quickest in both the earlier practice sessions.

In qualifying he headed Hayden Hume, Josh Anderson, Zane Rinaldi, 2022 series winner Lachlan Gibbons, Lincoln Taylor, Alice Buckley and Tyler Cheney. One second covered the top 29.

Race 1 of the first round is scheduled for 8:45am on Saturday, followed by Race 2 at 12:55pm.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia

New Zealander Tom Bewley was fastest in the buildup to qualifying for Round 4. After two 25-minute practice sessions, the Earl Bamber Motorsport driver finished just 0.09s ahead of Jake Santalucia.

In the Sonic Motor Racing entry, Santalucia who is the Pro points leader, was fastest of anyone in Practice 1. He was just over one tenth of a second ahead of McElrea Racing’s Lochie Bloxsom.

Fourth was Carrera Cup regular Marcos Flack ahead of James Lodge (doing double duties with GR Cup), Tyler Greenbury, Ryan Casha, and Kiwis Will Exton and Hunter Robb.

Tenth overall was leading AM driver Ramu Farrell, ahead of Pro driver Lincoln Evans and Daniel Quimby. The latter is the lone Class B entry and missed the first practice session with a radiator hose drama.

Ahead of Race 1 on Saturday at 10:50am, qualifying is set for an early 7:35am.