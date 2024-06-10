Victory in Race 2 for Cutts gave him the overall win in Round 3 of First Focus Radical Cup Australia. Peter Paddon recovered from two off-track excursions to take second as Adam Lisle and Jordan Oon came through to third late in the 54min race.

From fourth on the grid, Paddon went around the outside of the leaders at Turn 1 for an early lead. Just behind him on the inside, Jordan Oon and pole sitter Josh Hunt spun and scattered the field.

Paddon led from Cutts who was passed by Bryce Moore on the following lap. A Safety Car closed the field up with less than 30 minute left. At the resumption Paddon speared off in the entry to Turn 1, caught out by the greasy conditions..

Moore assumed the lead until the compulsory pit stop where on the handover to Chris Reindler, the car failed to start. With the stops complete, Terry Knowles was the leader when he took over from Bart Mawer, Peter Clare in for Hunt, Cutts, Adam Lisle and the recovering Paddon.

Cutts and Paddon were the big movers and ultimately forged to first and second and also for the round. Behind Oon/Lisle, Knowles and Mawer were fourth and third for the round. Clare and Hunt were fifth ahead of Brad Russell and Greg Kenny after he took over from Melinda Price.

Jason and his Coyote-powered Wolf F1 was the overall winner in the Australian Prototype Series round. He had a one-point advantage over Miles Lacey (Praga R1/Renault Turbo) and John-Paul Drake (Wolf F1/Peugeot Turbo) who were equal second.

The first race on Day 2 taken out by Lacey who took the lead as they were about to start the last lap. Makris was the leader but erred just enough out of Turn 17 to allow Makris alongside and into the lead shortly after.

Julian Newton (Radical SR10) was third before Drake passed him out on the final lap. Sam Rasheed (Tatuus FT40) was next ahead of Mark Laucke who (Wolf F1) recovered from an off-track excursion at Turn 1. Xinlei Song (Wolf F1) had jumped the restart after a safety car and led until he looped at Turn 1 in the greasy conditions.

Makris grabbed the Race 3 lead in the charge to Turn 1 and was never headed. He had a 1.2s advantage in the end as Lacey (with door afar) fended off Drakes' every bid to get by. They were split by 0.03s at the flag and well ahead of Newton, Laucke, Song and Cheney. Hughes was next ahead of Poulakis, recovering from a spin in his Praga.