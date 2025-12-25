The Australian star reflects on the preparation that set up his breakthrough, the experience that helped him control the race, and the moment he knew Dakar was his to lose.

Sanders opens up on managing pressure across the gruelling desert stages, the importance of staying healthy, and why trust within the KTM team has been central to his success.

He also describes the emotion of crossing the Dakar finish line, how life has — and hasn’t — changed since becoming a world champion, and why his focus is already on what comes next.