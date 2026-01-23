The Australian was diagnosed with a broken collarbone and sternum following his Stage 10 accident, which ultimately ended his bid for back-to-back victories.

Sharing an update from his hospital bed in Brisbane as he begins his recovery, Sanders confirmed he has undergone successful surgery on the collarbone.

“We just got our collarbone fixed today and the surgery went really well,” Sanders said.

“Thanks to Dr. Steve Andrews again for saving my arm and body. We’re here in Brisbane, and just snackin’ on some food, getting recovered.

“Flying back home to Melbourne tomorrow.”

Sanders also revealed additional injuries that were only discovered after the operation.

“Everything has gone well. Got a cracked rib as well we found out, and a tear on my abductor in my leg,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, the reigning World Rally-Raid Championship title holder struck an optimistic tone about his recovery timeline and return to competition.

“We’re all good. We’ll be ready for the next race, and thanks everyone for the messages and support and we’ll be back on the bike soon,” Sanders added.

The update follows a brutal Dakar Rally that saw Sanders crash heavily while leading the event on Stage 10, injuring his left shoulder and sternum after landing awkwardly in the dunes at high speed.

He remounted to finish the stage and went on to complete the rally in fifth place, riding through severe pain over the final days.

Sanders’ resilience earned widespread praise within the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing camp, with the 31-year-old battling on despite being out of overall contention and carrying visible injuries through to the finish in Saudi Arabia.

The next round of the World Rally-Raid Championship takes place in Portugal from March 17–22, an event Sanders won last season.