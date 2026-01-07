Daniel Sanders has retained his lead while Honda duo Tosha Schareina and Ricky Brabec surged forward with the first- and second-quickest times.

Sanders was third-fastest through the third stage, 3m28s away from Schareina’s time. Brabec, meanwhile, was 2m17s away.

Having led after Stage 1, Edgar Canet fell to second behind Sanders after Stage 2. Come Stage 3, the Spaniard could only manage the eighth-fastest time, 11m44s off the pace.

That dropped Canet to fourth overall, 8m46s away from his teammate Sanders.

Stage 3 featured the longest competitive leg of the rally to date, with 421 kilometres of action in a 736 kilometre loop around AlUla.

“It was definitely a tough stage, as we expected in this area, and probably one of the most demanding navigation days I’ve experienced,” said Sanders.

“The pace was a little slower than anticipated, but that made accurate navigation even more important.

“I’m really happy with how I rode and navigated overall, keeping a good rhythm and avoiding any major mistakes.

“There were a few small errors, but considering how difficult the stage was, it was a solid day.

“Not having to open tomorrow should help, and while it’s going to be another challenging stage, starting further back could allow us to make up some time.”

Having won Stage 3, Schareina will lead the way on Wednesday to begin Stage 4 – another 495 kilometre loop around AlUla, comprising 78 kilometres of liaison and a 417 kilometre stage.

“There were many rocks again,” said Schareina after Stage 3.

“The navigation was really, really tricky but I tried to push. The strategy for today was to win and we did it but it’s just the beginning. We’ll start tomorrow in front, so we’ll see.

“Always on the marathon we have to take care with the tyres, with the machine and with ourselves and we will do.

“I think I have a good position and I’ll try to open all day and that’s my goal.

“It’s just the third day, anything can happen, but we are there in the battle and it’s good to see that.”

Despite his slump in the standings, Canet offered an optimistic assessment of his day.

“It was a really tough and very long day, with extremely demanding navigation and a lot of rocks, so it was physically and mentally exhausting,” said the 20-year-old.

“The important thing is that we got through it without any crashes, which is already a positive on a stage like this.

“I had a really good rhythm up to the refueling, but afterwards I lost that feeling a little, although I’m still happy to be at the finish after such a difficult day.

“Starting second and following one line ahead worked well, and I think we did a solid job.

“With the marathon stage coming up, the focus will be on looking after the bike and tires, especially in these rocky conditions, and using this experience to keep learning and improving.”

Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally begins on Wednesday.

2026 Dakar Rally Bikes Top 10 after Stage 3