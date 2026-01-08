Although Schareina and Brabec have recorded the same time, the Spaniard leads by virtue of his two stage wins.

Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders, who was fifth fastest through the marathon stage, slipped to third overall – 1ms24s adrift of top spot.

Sanders, who was the third rider to start the stage, was bogged down by navigation errors early in the 417-kilometre epic.

“It was a really demanding stage,” said Sanders.

“I started in third position. I made some silly mistakes in the navigation.

“After the refuel, I tried to push and make up time. I felt better in the last half.

“The bike’s okay. There was a lot of rocks. I tried to protect my tyres.

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

The Australian led his KTM teammates Luciano Benevides and Edgar Canet, who were seventh and eighth respectively through the stage. Canet holds fourth overall while Benevides is fifth.

“We’ve only had brief contact with the riders so far, as this is a true marathon bivouac with no internet or outside support,” said KTM team manager Andreas Holzl.

“All three are doing well, and Daniel once again did a very strong job, especially managing the tires on what was a very rocky stage.

“Looking after the bike is crucial over two days without the team or service crew, and he remains in a good position overall.

“It’s still early in the rally and we know it will continue to be challenging, but this was a solid start.

“Luciano also delivered a great ride today and is well placed in the starting order for tomorrow, continuing a very positive rally for him so far.

“Edgar is making steady progress as well, and in his first season in RallyGP he is doing a really impressive job.

“The first part of the marathon stage has gone well, and now we wait to see what tomorrow brings.”

It was the second straight stage win for Schareina, who sits level with his teammate Brabec.

“It was not easy. The mission was open from the beginning to the end,” said Schareina.

“At kilometre 200, Ricky caught me and we were riding together until the last 200 kilometres.

“It was not easy. I expected more easy navigation, but finally we are here now, marathon stage, we will try to rest good and try to sleep good.”

Thursday will feature a 414km run from the bivouac to Ha’il, including a 356-kilometre timed special.

2026 Dakar Rally Bikes Top 10 after Stage 4