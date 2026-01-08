Lategan put seven minutes on his nearest rival, Nasser Al-Attiyah, to surge from 11th in the overall ranking to the lead.
Former rally leader Mitch Gutherie was nearly 44 minutes slower than Lategan with the 27th fastest time in the 417-kilometre stage, and duly dropped to 13th in the standings – 29 minutes off the pace.
Lategan bore the brunt of notoriously tough Dakar stages a day earlier, losing time in spades to punctures during Stage 3.
To win Stage 4, he ditched his cautious approach.
“Yesterday, we had a total of nine punctures. It’s unbelievable. I think that’s a record in three days,” said Lategan.
“I was lost. I didn’t know what to do on the rocks, whether to slow down or not, attack or not.
“Today I decided to forget all that and just go for it. It’s a lottery anyway.
“We got through the rocks today, we could attack, and we made two small navigation errors, but everyone must have had some.”
It was a bittersweet Stage 4 win for Lategan, who missed his son’s birthday.
“[January 7] is always a slightly sad day for me because it’s my son’s birthday,” Lategan lamented.
“He’s turning six. I think there’s no excuse for not being with him on this day over the past few years, so I wish him a happy birthday.
“We’re going to go and check the car. Every time we get a puncture at the rear, so I think it happens when the front wheels lift the rocks.
“It’s unpredictable. We played Russian roulette today.”
Lategan’s Toyota teammate Toby Price was seventh fastest through Stage 4 and 20 minutes off the leading time. Price ended the day where he started in 16th, losing five minutes.
Nasser Al-Attiyah also enjoyed an uptick in the standings, climbing from 10th to second overall.
“It wasn’t easy for us,” said the Dacia driver.
“We had a puncture and then we saw Henk Lategan pass us, but he was attacking.
“We did a good job, we’re here, and I think we didn’t lose too much time. It might even be good for our start position tomorrow.
“We didn’t need to push any harder; we’re still some way back. The car is in good condition and we’re happy.”
Drivers ended Stage 4 on their own – without outside assistance – setting up tents to sleep in overnight before resuming on Thursday morning for Stage 5.
2026 Dakar Rally Cars Top 10 after Stage 4
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/Co-Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|Penalty
|1
|202
|Henk Lategan
Brett Cummings
|Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC
|16h29m15s
|2
|299
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
Fabian Luquin
|The Dacia Sandriders
|16h33m10s
|3m55s
|3
|226
|Mattia Ekstrom
Emil Kergkvist
|Ford Racing
|16h42m15s
|13m
|20s
|4
|225
|Carlos Sainz
Lucas Cruz
|Ford Racing
|16h45m08s
|15m53s
|10s
|5
|214
|Mathieu Serradori
Loic Minaudier
|Century Racing Factory Team
|16h46m08s
|16m53s
|6
|213
|Saood Variawa
Francois Cazalet
|Toyota Gazoo Racing SA
|16h47m34s
|18m19s
|7
|227
|Nani Roma
Alex Haro
|Ford Racing
|16h47m51s
|18m36s
|8
|219
|Sebastien Loeb
Edouard Boulanger
|The Dacia Sandriders
|16h49m12s
|19m57s
|9
|205
|Eryk Goczal
Szymon Gospodarczyk
|Energyladia Rally Team
|16h50m37s
|21m22s
|10
|212
|Cristina Gutierrez
Pablo Moreno
|The Dacia Sandriders
|16h54m33s
|25m18s
|16
|204
|Toby Price
Armand Monleon
|Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC
|16h59m58s
|30m43s
