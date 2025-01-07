Price set the ninth fastest time in the gruelling 48-hour stage, which saw competitors complete an overnight stop at one of six bivouacs.

At the end of Stage 2, factory Toyota driver Henk Lategan led the rally in the cars division, four minutes and 45 seconds clear of Price’s Overdrive Racing teammate Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

Price sat 11 minutes and 44 seconds in arrears of the lead and just 30 seconds off the final podium place held by Dacia driver Nasser Al-Attiyah.

“It was a good stage for sure,” said Price.

“As rookies, me and Sam (Sunderland, co-driver), we don’t really have an idea of what we’re doing, so, sure, it was a lot more difficult than what we were thinking.

“When you get into that dust, you can’t see all those more or less visible tracks and things like this. We had one little bit of an issue before the section of sand dunes, about midway today.

“We were searching for a waypoint there for a little bit. We got behind Nasser from that last checkpoint pretty much through to the finish and we thought we’ll just try and follow, watch and learn.

“The car is in good shape, no crazy noises, more or less nice and easy. There’s a long way to go, it’s only day three.

“Sam’s doing a great job as a complete, green rookie to the whole thing and I feel bad because I’ve given him a few head knocks and rattles in there, but all in all, we’re stoked.”

In the bikes, compatriot Daniel Sanders continued to lead the way for KTM.

‘Chucky’ headed Honda rider Skyler Howes by 12 minutes and 36 seconds. Howes’ teammate Tosha Schareina was a meagre four seconds behind in third.

Ricky Brabec, who was second at the end of Stage 1, dropped to fifth by the end of Stage 2.

“It wasn’t too bad, pretty hard in the soft dunes, it was very tough for a lot of us,” said Sanders.

“When opening, you didn’t know if it was going to be a soft dune or a hard dune. It was pretty tough. The dust kind of ruined it a lot.

“It would have been cool to have a bit of a wetter area, compared to last year in the dunes where it was pretty even.

“But everyone was bunched up fighting in the dust for the opening bonuses.

“It was a bit tough on that side, but overall the body feels good and I don’t feel tired at all, I just saved a lot of energy ready for next week.

“The rest of the guys will be starting back and I’ll have to open the next stage, so it’s just how it’s worked these first few days.

“It was good to get the stage win, but it was on me to decide whether I wanted today or not, but I’m committed and ready to take on the challenge tomorrow.”

Stage 3 gets underway on Tuesday where competitors will take in 793 km.