‘Chucky’ dominated the Dakar Rally from start to finish, winning with the factory KTM team.

It could be the first and last time Sanders wins with the Austrian marque, which is currently embroiled in financial turmoil and on the brink of axing its 2026 motorsport plans.

Sanders becomes just the second Australian to win the event in the bikes category after Toby Price, who won in 2016 and 2019.

Sanders finished just behind primary rival Tosha Schareina in Stage 12, sealing the win.

All told, the Australian claimed five stage wins.

