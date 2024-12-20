The world champion will be behind the wheel of a Judd-powered 1992 Brabham BT60B, at the Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 8-9.

The car was Hill’s first in F1, the second-generation racer making eight appearances for Brabham during the 1992 season.

He qualified for both the British and Hungarian GPs with the Brabham, the team then folding after the Budapest race which meant it never made it to the Adelaide season finale that year.

Hill would make his Adelaide starts for Williams between 1993 and 1995, winning that very last Adelaide race just months before the first Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Hill is the latest F1 personality to be confirmed for the 2025 AMF along with the likes of Guenther Steiner, David Croft and David Brabham.

He is unlikely to be the last, too, with the event set to roll out more Adelaide GP era drivers in the near future.

As well as his driving commitments, Hill will make an appearance in the Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee for a Q&A session.