In a spectacular first for the new era of the event, Coulthard will unleash the screaming power of the Oracle Red Bull Formula 1 car on the track to celebrate 40 years of the iconic Adelaide Street Circuit.

During his first Australian Grand Prix at the final Adelaide race in 1995, Coulthard famously led before crashing out in pit lane, however the Scottish star went on to have a successful Formula 1 career accumulating 62 podium finishes and 535 championship points.

From his 14-year career, Coulthard became one of the sport’s most respected and recognised figures, now a Formula 1 commentator and a global ambassador for Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Alongside Coulthard, former Red Bull F1 Driver Scott Speed will also make the trip to South Australia for an impressive line-up of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s on-track programme at the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

American Speed, known for racing across multiple motorsport disciplines, including NASCAR, Rallycross, and a two-year stint in F1 with Toro Rosso, will pilot the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 car which joins its sister team for more thrilling on-track action.

Fans can witness the ORBR and VCARB F1 cars at speed twice daily across the four-day event with the highlight being a speed comparison, pitting them against iconic motorsport and road cars.

In the pit lane, the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage will serve as the central base between the on-track action, featuring mechanics from the Milton Keynes team.

Those with Paddock Passes or Pit Lane Walks will have exclusive access to view the front and back of the ORBR Garage, offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at the 300 km/h world-class piece of engineering.

Coulthard will be available for autographs at exclusive signing sessions on the Thursday and Friday of the event.

bp Adelaide Grand Final Chief Executive, Mark Warren said the event continues to raise the bar: “We can’t wait to welcome Formula 1 legend David Coulthard and cross-disciplinary motorsport specialist Scott Speed to Australia’s largest domestic motorsport event.”

“Each year, we aim to elevate the fan experience and the 40th anniversary of the Adelaide Street Circuit has provided an unforgettable opportunity to showcase our Formula 1 history with international drivers and modern cars.”

Formula 1 legend Coulthard spoke of the allure of the Adelaide motorsport scene, “Adelaide has an incredible motorsport passion, you can feel it from the moment you arrive.

“The Adelaide Street Circuit was my first Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and I’m excited to bring that same magic to this iconic event with Oracle Red Bull Racing for a special anniversary.”

American motorsport multi-disciplinarian Speed said, “Adelaide has a legendary place in motorsport history, with some of the best fans in the world. There’s nothing like the power and precision of a Formula 1 car, it’s going to be an incredible show.”

Tickets are on sale for the bp Adelaide Grand Final 27-30 November at Ticketmaster.

