Bringing Freestyle Moto-X action to the heart of the event, this new motorsport category promises jaw-dropping stunts and non-stop energy, adding even more thrill to Australia’s largest domestic motorsport event.

Headlined by legendary father-and-son team Robbie and Kruz Maddison, along with New Zealand’s very own Callum Shaw and local hero Jett Anderson hailing from South Australia. Freestyle Kings are globally renowned for controlling two-wheeled mayhem with precision, style and fearless showmanship.

Freestyle Kings has grown into an international powerhouse, selling out arenas across Australia, USA, New Zealand, China, South Africa and beyond.

You can expect the biggest tricks known to Freestyle Motocross performed by the all-star international line up, including tricks from 14-year-old Kruz Maddison that he has mastered at such a young age. Kruz is accompanied by his father Robbie who still dominates the skies between his Hollywood movie stunt work, notably on Skyfall, Venom and the Expendables 4.

Freestyle Kings performance is a new addition to the event and will take place track side at the Australian Supercross.

Taking centre stage this year, the bp Adelaide Grand Final will host the 2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Grand Final providing an array of two-wheel action across the event.

Over three adrenaline-charged days, champions will be crowned, and fans will experience high-stakes action like never before.

bp Adelaide Grand Final Chief Executive Mark Warren said: “As Australia’s largest domestic motorsport event, we’re proud to continually bring the best in sports and entertainment to fans.

Freestyle Kings provide action packed, explosive entertainment that captivates audiences making them the perfect fit for all the action both on and off the track at this year’s bp Adelaide Grand Final.”

Guiness World Record holder Robbie Maddison echoed the excitement: “We’re excited to bring our show to the bp Adelaide Grand Final, the home of adrenaline fuelled entertainment.

“Fans can expect some mind-blowing tricks and stunts that will have everyone on the edge of their seats.”

Tickets are on sale for the bp Adelaide Grand Final 27-30 November at Ticketmaster.

