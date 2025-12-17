When NASCAR’s long and often tense antitrust battle finally came to an end, the expectation was that the focus would shift back to racing.

Instead, Denny Hamlin made it clear that some unfinished business remained.

Not business in a courtroom, but on the airwaves.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing took to social media to criticize SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and longtime analyst Larry McReynolds, arguing that coverage surrounding the lawsuit was unfair and dismissive before the facts were fully known.

Hamlin’s team, along with Front Row Motorsports, had challenged NASCAR’s charter system in a case that ultimately concluded with a settlement bringing structural changes and long-term stability for teams.

Hamlin’s frustration boiled over after McReynolds posted a promotional message about his SiriusXM show. Hamlin responded publicly, questioning whether those who discussed the lawsuit early on would now revisit their stance.

“Now that the case is settled and the evidence is out,” Hamlin wrote, “will you or anyone on Channel 90 be issuing an apology for what you all said about 23XI/FRM when the lawsuit was filed?”

From Hamlin’s perspective, the early narrative painted the teams as troublemakers rather than stakeholders seeking a more sustainable business model. He suggested that much of the commentary assumed bad intent and ignored the possibility that the lawsuit could expose real issues within the sport’s structure.

In another post, Hamlin pushed back against criticism of his team’s competitiveness, saying, “It’s wild to hear people say we’re ‘biting the hand that feeds us’ while ignoring why this needed to happen in the first place.”

While Hamlin acknowledged McReynolds’ long career and dedication to NASCAR, he drew a clear line between respect for someone’s résumé and accountability for what is said publicly.

“I respect the work Larry has done for this sport,” Hamlin wrote. “But respect doesn’t mean you don’t get questioned when you’re wrong.”

When another SiriusXM personality urged everyone to move on and come together now that the case was over, Hamlin offered a blunt reply that quickly became the centerpiece of the exchange.

“Animosity ends with accountability,” Hamlin posted.

The exchange resonated across the NASCAR fan base, drawing both support and criticism. Some applauded Hamlin for challenging what they see as a media ecosystem too closely aligned with the sanctioning body, praising him for using his platform to push back.

Others felt the response was overly confrontational at a time when the sport is attempting to turn the page and rebuild trust following months of legal tension.

Regardless of where fans land, Hamlin’s comments underscore a larger tension that remains in the garage. The lawsuit may be settled, but the debate over how NASCAR’s power structure is discussed — and who controls the narrative around it — is far from finished.