A fire destroyed a home owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and his family Sunday evening in Gaston County, North Carolina, according to local officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Blacksnake Road in Stanley shortly after 6:15 p.m. after reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

By the time crews arrived, a large portion of the home was already engulfed.

Officials said the rural location made the response more challenging, as the area does not have nearby fire hydrants.

Multiple fire departments were called in to assist, and water had to be transported to the scene.

Despite those efforts, the home was declared a total loss.

Two individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Authorities have not released additional information regarding their identities or conditions.

Fire officials confirmed that several valuable items were removed from the garage area during the response, including vehicles and racing-related memorabilia.

No further details were provided.

The residence has been identified as a home used by Hamlin’s parents.

Property records show the house was built in 2015 and sits on a multi-acre lot in Gaston County.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hamlin, a veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing, has not publicly commented on the incident.

Members of the NASCAR community have expressed support for the Hamlin family as they deal with the loss.