It will be the third time that he will take on the famous hillclimb after he previously competed in the 2021 and 2023 events.

”What better day to announce that I'll also be the sole driver in the 2024 event, representing Australia than on Australia Day,” he said.

Again, he will compete in the Honda S2000 he used at Pikes Peak previously, though for this year's US visit, the car will be further enhanced after it was upgraded for last year.

Built by the Californian-based Project Import, the car has a 2.0lt turbocharged engine which in 2023, delivered 800hp (600kW) with an Emitron ECU, through a six-speed paddle shift-operated gearbox. It also had revised aero that was designed by RS Future.

“It will be no walk in the park. The team have set some high expectations and I know we have the right people behind us to achieve our goal. I can't thank my family enough for allowing me to head back to America for the month long event and my work for their ongoing support.

“Thank you to Project Import for again allowing me to chase this dream with them, and to all our sponsors for sticking by us,” added Dickie who also has the support of Dandy Engines, Emitron World, Garrett, Unrivaled Tuing and TTi Race Gearboxes.

He finished 27th outright out of a field of 66 in 2023 and was sixth in the Unlimited class with a time of 10 hours and 52 minutes. He improved on his outright finishing position from 2021 where he came home 31st outright.

Held annually in Colorado, the Pikes Peak Hillclimb is 12.42 mile (20km) in length, with 156 turns on the way to the 4314.5m summit.