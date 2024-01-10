With three races scheduled across Friday and Saturday, the field will feature cars from several different categories with spaceframe and chassis Sports Sedans, Improved Production, V8 Touring Cars, Trans Am/TA2 and Production Cars.

Entries are still open, but already the entry list is strong with competitors from all over Australia intending to make their way to Mt Panorama next month.

Run by Steven and Bronwyn Lacey of Ripplestrip Motorsport, the support category has been a stalwart on the Bathurst 12-hour weekend since 2016.

Top outright contenders this year include last year's winner Geoff Taunton in a brand new MARC GT SS, along with Lacey who will step away from his usual Chev Camaro Sports Sedan and into a MARC GT.

“This will be a whole new ball game, driving a car with power steering and paddle shift sequential gears. With the car still in construction, I can't wait to jump in for a shakedown at Queensland Raceway,” Lacey said.

Taunton and Lacey will take on Mark Duggan in his Chev V8-powered Aston Martin, Paul Boschert (Chev Corvette/Dodge V8) and Tony Grove and Stuart Eustice in their MARC I V8s.

After two successful rounds in the National Sports Sedan Series last year, New Zealander Angus Fogg will return to the mountain in his very quicker, former Central Muscle Cars Ford Mustang.

Among the quicker Production Cars will be Antony Levitt's Mercedes AMG C63, and Michael Kavich in a BMW M2 Competition a Bathurst 6 Hour regular, is likely to be among the quicker Production Car entrants.

Matt Longhurst will bring his Time Attack/Sports Sedan Honda Integra from Adelaide while West Aussie husband and wife team of Sue and Lib Palermo have entered C63 and a Holden VE Commodore respectively.

“Keep an eye out for the V8 giant killers in their turbo sixes and fours, that are very handy across the top of the Mountain and pretty quick on the straights, such as Greg Boyle in his Nissan R32 GTR and any of the Mitsubishi EVOs and BMWs that have entered,” added co-category manager Bronwyn Lacey.