Doohan is set to join Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season in what will be his rookie campaign.

It follows a year on the sidelines in which he’s worked tirelessly in support of the team, earning high praise from Gasly, Esteban Ocon, and the squad’s management.

He’s also proved rapid in the tests he’s participated in, including outings alongside Gasly in older-spec machinery.

Featured Videos

The Australian had hoped to enter his F1 career with #12, but was beaten to that by Mercedes new signing, Kimi Antonelli.

With his preferred option no longer available, Doohan has instead opted for #7.

“So, that’s it. Number 7 will be my race number for 2025,” Doohan said in a social media post.

“I’m super psyched. I really wanted to go with a number than I’d raced with before, something that had meaning to me.

“I raced with #7 in 2019 and also one of my idols, a super special person and driver, Kimi Raikkonen who also drove with that number.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing it on and making it my own and getting some luck from #7.”

F1 introduced permanent numbers in 2014, with drivers able to select a number that would remain with them throughout their career.

Prior to that, numbers changed annually based on the constructors’ championship results of the previous year.

The move has been a popular one, with drivers able to build an identity around their number.

Raikkonen was the first driver to carry #7 under the current structure, with Doohan only the second.

The Australian will replace Ocon at the team next season, and will climb into the car in Abu Dhabi next month for a post-season test.

His maiden F1 race will be on home soil at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.