The Australian has joined Pierre Gasly at the Enstone operation for the 2025 season in place of Esteban Ocon.

He made his unexpected F1 debut at the 2024-season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in place of the Haas-bound Frenchman.

That outing came after two years as reserve driver for the squad with his promotion to the race seat announced last August.

However, the Australian has been the subject of intense speculation with suggestions he could be ousted from the drive in favour of Franco Colapinto – a point not helped by the team signing the Argentinian from Williams.

Colapinto will work as Alpine’s reserve driver having inked a multi-year agreement with the operation.

Team boss Oliver Oakes has claimed it was a move designed to give the squad options and not to heap pressure on Doohan, who has the team’s public support.

Doohan has been in the squad’s Enstone factory in recent weeks following an off-season spent in Australia where he completed a seat fitting in the A525 ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain later this month.

“I’m very motivated,” Doohan told Sky F1 of the coming campaign.

“I look forward, to be honest, just to getting on track and doing the work with my hands and my feet and steering that car as best as I can.

“[I’ve] Been watching these guys ever since I was a little boy, especially Lewis [Hamilton].

“To be coming in to be one of the 20 drivers on the grid, it’s super special.

“I look forward to just cementing my place here for the future.”

Following three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Doohan’s season will kick off on home soil with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.

Last month, a video posted to social media from team advisor Flavio Briatore appeared to give away the squad’s 2025 livery.

The grainy footage from the now-deleted video appeared to show a pink and blue car, and Speedcafe produced an artist’s impression based on the video.