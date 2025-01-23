Doohan visited Alpine’s Enstone factory where he underwent a seat fitting aboard the team’s new car, set to be called the A525.

The Australian will embark on his rookie F1 season with the team this year after being given the nod in place of Esteban Ocon.

He made an early debut at the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Ocon negotiated an early release.

Doohan has been part of the Alpine program for a number of years, working as reserve driver for the past two seasons after essentially stepping into the role in place of compatriot Oscar Piastri.

That effort has earned him the promotion to a race drive the year, making him the 19th Australian to race in Formula 1.

Doohan spent the F1 off-season in Australia, where he trained and attended events, including the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament.

Alongside the 22-year-old, Alpine has retained Pierre Gasly for a third season.

The Frenchman starred in the latter part of the 2024 season scoring 42 of the team’s 65 points for the year – the bulk of those coming in the final five races and included a podium at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Alpine has bolstered its driving ranks with the appointment of Paul Aron as reserve driver, the 20-year-old Englishman ostensibly signed as a direct replacement following Doohan’s promotion.

He has since been joined by Toyota’s two-time World Endurance Champion winner driver Ryo Hirakawa, who has previously driven with McLaren and Haas.

The Japanese driver has also been signed as a reserve driver, one of three named by Alpine.

Completing the driving roster is Franco Colapinto, who has been signed from Williams following his nine-race stint with the Grove squad last season.

His high-profile arrival has heaped pressure on Doohan to perform, and parked a wave of further speculation, though the team insists the Australian has its full support heading into the season.