Esteban Ocon raced to second in Interlagos ahead of team-mate Pierre Gasly in the squad’s first double-podium since 2013 when the organisation was known as Lotus.

The Enstone operation benefited greatly from a mid-race red flag which allowed its drivers to make a free tyre change.

That left the pair with track position at the front of the pack which, Max Verstappen’s storming drive aside, they maintained to the chequered flag.

It prompted jubilant scenes on the team’s pit wall as the operation recorded by far the best result of an otherwise dire season.

“It’s just a great result for the team,” recently-appointed team boss Oliver Oakes said.

“Across Enstone and Viry, it’s a big result after the last couple of years, or even the beginning of this year.

“When you arrive like I did, just before short down, I think they’d just got a point in Spa, if I’m right or wrong, then Zandvoort was also another point.

“And that was a good race, but then those last three races where it was really tricky.

“Those races beyond that where I would saw we had some tough weekends, we really saw things that are hurting us at the moment.

“It was quite nice, I dare say, getting to Austin and seeing some performance,” he added.

“And now, we have to feel confident for the remaining races, but also humble.

“This is really competitive in that midfield, you can see that every time you go on track.”

Aside from the sporting impact, the result has a potentially significant financial impact too.

Alpine had languished in ninth in the constructors’ championship but with 33 points from the grand prix, and 35 across the weekend in Sao Paulo, the squad rocketed to sixth in the standings.

With three rounds to go, it holds a three-point advantage over Haas, and five over RB.

Even should it slip behind those two, it’s almost certain to remain ahead of Williams which has scored a total of 17 points this season.

It’s a significant development for Alpine as prize money is paid out against the constructors’ championship positions.

Analysis by Speedcafe has revealed the Sao Paulo Grand Prix result could net the squad an additional USD $36.4 million (AUD $56.08m) at the end of the season, though that figure depends on F1’s own financial performance and Alpine retaining sixth in the constructors’ championship.

Importantly, by finishing sixth, current projections indicate prize money payments alone would go close to covering the entirety of the USD $135 million team cost cap.

The double podium in Interlagos was therefore a well-timed result, especially as Groupe Renault boss Luca de Meo has made no secret of his desire to slash the costs associated with the French marque’s F1 program.

That has included axing its power unit program in Viry in favour of a customer Mercedes supply in a move that saves USD $130 million annually from 2026 – and a sizeable chunk of the USD $95 million power unit cap next year given the lack of need for ongoing development.

A significant cash injection will therefore be well received not only in Enstone, but also Boulogne-Billancourt.