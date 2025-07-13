Lodge who is also racing Porshe Sprint Challenge at the NTI Townsville 500 event this weekend, had two fourth placings on Saturday, made an great start to be second early before he took the lead at the midway point.

Lodge took the race win ahead of Toyota guest driver Fraser and early race leader 15-year-old Erebus Academy driver Oliver Wickham.

The third race had an early safety car. Alice Buckley bushed the outside wall out of Turn 10 and then had contact on the inside wall further down the track. At the same time Shane Roberts had a similar drama and he came across the track in front of Jack Szewczuk.

Wickham was the leader when the race resumed on Lap 5 but lost out to Lodge and Fraser at Turn 13 at the end of the lap.

The trio were able to pull clear of the eight-car battle for fourth which went to Hayden Hume over Jeff Murray and Jack Westbury. Also in that fight were Kade Davey, Jordan Freestone, Lachlan Evennett, Cooper Barnes and Josh Anderson.

Although he isn’t doing the whole series, BJR Supercar enduro driver Fraser won the round ahead of Wickham and Lodge. Murray finished fourth in front of Hume and Evennett on equal points.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

The Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup second round will take place at Queensland Raceway’s Ipswich 440 on August 8-10.