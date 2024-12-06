Cadillac is the reimagined Andretti Global project that was initially rejected by Formula 1.

Denied in January, changes in the project’s management structure have seen it essentially drop the Andretti name, reverting to the underlying business ‘TWG Group’, and increased involvement from General Motors.

That proved enough for the American project to be re-evaluated and approved by the sport’s commercial rights holder.

While yet been formally accepted, Cadillac and Formula 1 stated that they had “reached an agreement in principle with General Motors (GM) to support bringing GM/Cadillac as the eleventh team to the Formula 1 grid in 2026.”

Cadillac’s project has now moved further forward with Lowdon’s confirmation.

“I’m truly honoured to be appointed as the team principal of this exciting new team and I would like to thank everyone involved for placing their trust in me,” said Lowdon.

“I believe that Formula 1 is the greatest team sport in the world, and teams are all about people.

“This is a team with a real love for, and desire to go, racing, and we have the experience and expertise to do just that.

“Racing is at the very heart of everything that we do. This is what I want to see in a team, and I really want to be part of it.

“I don’t underestimate the task ahead and I have the utmost respect for the competition. I look forward to the challenge of racing.

“In the meantime, our work continues at pace.”

Lowdon has been involved in the Andretti project for some time, having been part of the group that initially submitted the expression of interest to the FIA last February.

His confirmation as team principal therefore comes as no surprise, building both on his involvement with the project and previous role as CEO of Manor in F1, and expertise gained in the sportscar world.

“Graeme has been advising our team for the last two years as we have built out our operations; his experience on both the technical and managerial sides of Formula 1 and other motorsports ventures will serve him well as he builds the Cadillac Formula 1 team,” said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Global’s motorsport business.

“Graeme has been a pleasure to work with over the past two years and we’re excited he will lead our journey to the 2026 Formula 1 grid as Team Principal,” added General Motors President Mark Reuss.

“He has great racing expertise, he knows how to assemble a high-performing team and he embodies the values the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will represent in all its endeavours, on or off the track.”

The Cadillac operation is poised to join the F1 grid in 2026 with a GM-developed power unit in the years to follow.

Along with his role supporting the Andretti/Cadillac effort, Lowdon has been driver manager of Zhou Guanyu.