The Australian was involved in a huge crash during qualifying in Qiddiya City which left her Jameel Motorsport car destroyed.

She emerged from the car under her own power, before being transferred to hospital for precautionary checks, after which she was given the all-clear.

Should the car be able to repaired, Taylor and teammate Kevin Hansen could be back in action tomorrow.

“We’ve been checked out, had some x-rays and everything is okay,” said Taylor. “Just bit battered and bruised.

“We’re just keen to monitor everything over the next 24 hours. Really hoping we can be cleared to race soon.

“Not how we wanted to start the weekend. Everything started off really well and unfortunately didn’t end the way we planned. We’ll bounce back and we look forward to fighting tomorrow.”

Taylor is on debut for the Saudi-based team as part of the two-weekend ‘The Final Lap’ event in Qiddiya City.

This weekend is the final Extreme E round, before the hydrogen-powered Extreme H series kicks off next weekend on the same track.