Taylor will be joined by a familiar face, pairing up with Kevin Hansen. The pair competed together at Veloce Racing from 2022 through to the short-lived 2024 season.

Their reunion will begin at the final Extreme E event, dubbed ‘The Final Lap’ at Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia on October 4-5.

The all-electric Extreme E series will be replaced by Extreme H, a new FIA-endorsed, hydrogen-powered off-road championship.

After the Extreme E finale, Extreme H will host its first World Cup event at Qiddiya City on October 9-11.

“This is such an exciting step, both to be back racing with Kevin and to join Jameel Motorsport as they enter Extreme E and Extreme H,” said Taylor.

“From day one, Extreme racing has been about proving what’s possible in sport, technology, and sustainability, and to now be part of the first Saudi team on the grid is a privilege.

“Racing in Qiddiya City, against the backdrop of the Tuwaiq Mountains, will be an unforgettable way to launch this next era.”

Hansen said he was excited to team up with Taylor again.

“To be part of Jameel Motorsport’s debut in Extreme E and Extreme H is a huge honour,” said Hansen.

“Molly and I have shared so many battles and victories together, and now we get the chance to represent the first Saudi Arabian team in this new chapter of sustainable motorsport.

“Competing in Saudi Arabia, with its deep commitment to innovation with Vision 2030, makes this even more special.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and help write the next page in Extreme history.”

Jameel Motorsport is the only Saudi Arabian team in Extreme E and Extreme H.

Established in 2023, the team established the first off-road navigation rally for women in the Middle East.

“Joining Extreme E and the FIA Extreme H World Cup marks a bold move for Jameel Motorsport, demonstrating our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and the thrill of competition,” said Munir Khoja, Jameel Motorsport managing director.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, advancing a vibrant society and a thriving economy through cutting-edge motorsport.

“We remain committed to supporting the growth of motorsport locally and globally as well as positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in sustainable motorsport.”