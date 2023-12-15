Alfa Romeo has announced its new F1 identity ahead of the 2024 season with Aussie brands Stake and Kick part of the official team name.

With Audi due to take over Sauber in 2026 given the introduction of new power unit regulations that year, Alfa Romeo opted to end its five-year association with the team at the end of the past season.

Following the release of the FIA entry list for next season, the Swiss-based outfit has been officially registered, and will be known for the next two years as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

Australian streaming platform Kick.com has acquired the naming rights to the chassis. For 2024, it will be referred to as the KICK Sauber C44.

The new name follows on from Kick’s confirmation at the start of this year as a team partner which saw its branding appear on the cars at several grands prix.

Sauber team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi said: “Sauber has always been about innovation, breaking the mould and defying convention.

“The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest display of the philosophy that drives us.

“Kick.com is redefining the way live streaming is done and they will adopt the same disruptive approach in the world of Formula 1.

“With Kick.com, our goal is to make the next step in finding new and innovative ways to get closer to our fans.”

Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani claims the collaboration now reaches “an unparalleled magnitude” with the F1 team, adding it is “backed by our knowledge of the motorsport culture, and our passion for cutting-edge technology”.