A concept in which at least part of the post-season running in Yas Marina was to become a pseudo race for ‘rookie’ drivers was floated as a way to round out the season.

It was floated in an attempt to offer young drivers an opportunity to showcase their prowess in F1 machinery given their otherwise lack of opportunity in contemporary F1 cars, and spruce up an otherwise dry (and in many respects meaningless) day of running.

Sometimes known as the ‘Young Driver Test’, teams remain in Abu Dhabi following the final race of the year for a single day of running (previously two days). This year, that will see teams wrap up the season on December 8 ahead of the post-season test on Tuesday, December 10.

It was suggested that could become a condensed race meeting of sorts, with a qualifying and a short race, akin to a Sprint.

It’s believed scheduling (the Gulf 12 Hours is on track from December 13), the commercialisation of the event, and broadcast were all considerations in the decision to abandon the concept for this year.

“The concept of a ‘rookie race’ to be added to the 2024 post-season test schedule at Abu Dhabi was discussed,” the FIA noted following a meeting of the F1 Commission.

“While the concept received widespread support, it was determined that due to timing and organisational constraints, the event would not take place in 2024, and discussions will continue to formulate a potential concept and plan for 2025.”

It was one of a number of topics discussed, with significant attention given to the 2026 regulations – sporting, technical, and financial.

Chief among those was a desire for change in the technical regulations amid concerns the reduction in downforce levels would produce cornering speeds worse than Formula 2.

“Following discussions during recent Technical Advisory Committee meetings, and ongoing talks with Formula 1 teams, a number of amendments to the 2026 Technical Regulations in the areas of performance, aerodynamics and safety have been included in the latest iterations of these Regulations,” the FIA acknowledged.

“These involve an increase of the expected aerodynamic performance of the cars following extensive collaboration between the teams and the FIA over the last few months.”

It was also decided that pre-season testing as the new regulations come into force in 2026 will include three, three-day tests, a move in recognition of the “challenges presented by the new Power Unit regulations.”

On the financial side, it was noted that the regulations will be an evolution of the existing rules.

All regulatory changes remain subject to approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council, which is set to meet next on October 17.