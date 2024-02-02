That will see Formula 1 continue in Japan for another five years, until at least 2029.

The Japanese GP was entering the final year of its existing deal in 2024 with speculation mounting that Osaka could make a play to poach the race.

“Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029,” said F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

“As we prepare to return to Japan earlier than usual this season, l would like to express my huge gratitude to the promoter and team at Honda MobilityLand for supporting our effort towards greater calendar rationalisation as we look to make the sport more sustainable.

“Our fans in Japan embrace Formula 1 with a unique passion and we look forward to working with the promoter to give fans the experience they deserve for years to come.”

The famed venue has been home to the Japanese Grand Prix since the country became a regular on the F1 calendar in 1986, with two exceptions.

The race shifted to the revamped Fuji circuit in 2007 and 2008, while the event was absent in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.

A revered circuit, Suzuka has also been witness to some of F1's most iconic and controversial moments, including clashes between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

The new agreement follows a recent trend of comparatively long-term renewals from the sport.

Australia enjoys the longest-term deal, with F1 set to stay in Albert Park until 2037.

Formula 1 will visit Japan earlier than it traditionally has this season, with the Suzuka race following two weeks after the Australian Grand Prix in early April.