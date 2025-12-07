The 29-year-old will pass Nigel Mansell’s tally of 96 Williams starts in Miami next year and will then become the first to reach 100 grands prix for the team in Austria.

He says those milestones have forced him to reflect on both the scale of the project he joined in 2022 and the transformation it has undergone since.

“The biggest thing, it reminds me of the journey,” he told Speedcafe in Abu Dhabi.

“Williams was the team that gave me my first opportunity back in 2022, and was the team to trust me in kind of being that person that could bring them back up to the front.

“Back then it was under different leadership with Jost [Capito], and I felt like I was welcomed with open arms, and I was interested to see where we could go.

“And now, four years later, we’ve gone from P10 in the constructors’ championship to P5.”

This season has been Williams’ strongest since 2017, with the team currently fifth in the standings and Albon eighth in the drivers’ championship heading into Abu Dhabi.

His 11 points finishes have played a major role in a campaign defined by consistency rather than the volatility that once characterised Williams in the ground-effect era.

“I would say very proud of the year,” he said on reflection of the 2025 season.

“I feel like it went really well. It is going really well. For example, this year, we’ve been able to go to most tracks and be in for a chance at points where, you know, I think, the DNA of the Williams cars generally been a lot more peaky.

“So it’s been great to be able to kind of go into every weekend with a chance.”

Albon attributes that improvement to the changing face of the team since he arrived.

He has witnessed shifts in leadership, technical restructuring and significant personnel turnover across his four seasons, but says the environment is now the most cohesive it has been since the start of this regulatory cycle.

“I feel like we’re definitely in a much better place now with this regulation change,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of changes through the last four years that I’ve been with the team where there’s been a few kind of one step back, two steps forwards, kind of situations going on.”

That evolution is shaping his outlook for the major rules reset coming in 2026.

Early simulator work has already revealed how different the next-generation cars will behave, but Albon believes Williams’ stability and experience can help it avoid the setbacks that hit the team at the start of the 2022 cycle.

“There’s definitely an open-mindedness approach,” he said.

“I’m hoping having experienced drivers in the team we can outpace and out develop our rivals and maybe hit race one in a better place simply because of that.”

A strong working relationship with Carlos Sainz has been another key factor.

Albon says their similar driving philosophies and lack of ego have given the team clarity in its development direction throughout the year.

“I think we’re quite similar people,” he said.

“We knew what we wanted from the car. We wanted the same things. I think the way we want things, the way we deliver, the context at which we want things is very similar as well.

“There’s no egos between us.”

With Williams now on an upward trajectory, Albon says the upcoming career milestones carry more weight than he expected. Beyond the numbers, they represent a commitment to a long-term vision he feels deeply invested in.

“I feel almost a responsibility in it in many ways as well,” he said.

“To think of myself along the likes of, you know, Nigel and Ralf [Schumacher], feels strange to say.

“I think we’re in a different journey as a team to back then, but very proud and I think kind of shows as well that I believe in this project to be here for so long.”