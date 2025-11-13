Coulthard, a 13-time grand prix winner and podium finisher on 62 occasions, will drive the Red Bull RB7 around the streets of Adelaide on November 27-30 as part of the Supercars season finale.

It’s a rather fitting return to the streets of Adelaide for Coulthard, who contested the final Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in 1995 before it moved to Melbourne in 1996.

Coulthard failed to finish the 1995 race with Williams when he famously crashed out of the lead, hitting the pit entry wall.

“Bittersweet memories of my time in Adelaide – leading the grand prix until that fateful final pit stop when I managed to overshoot on the downshift and collide gracefully, unfortunately, into the inside of the pit wall,” Coulthard recalled.

“Rather expensive crash. Obviously lost any bonuses on that particular one and more importantly lost the opportunity to be on top of the podium and to have an amazing Adelaide celebration afterwards.”

“What made the circuit special is one, it’s a street circuit, but it was a high-speed street circuit. Very long straight, which was an important and deciding factor in many of the grands prix there,” he said of the circuit.

“But it was also quite open in many of the areas, so if you did make a mistake, there was a little bit of grass before you met with the wall. Street circuits were always a great challenge.

“I was able to win at Macau in Formula 3 and won Monaco a couple of times, and had I not crashed out of the lead of Adelaide in ‘95, then I would have been able to add that street trophy to my trophy cabinet.”

The addition of the Red Bull Formula 1 car showcase is part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Adelaide event.

Coulthard will be joined by American Scott Speed, who made 28 starts with the Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso before turning his attention to NASCAR.

Adelaide Grand Final organisers confirmed the second car will run under the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 banner.

“Adelaide has a legendary place in motorsport history, with some of the best fans in the world,” said Speed.

“There’s nothing like the power and precision of a Formula 1 car, it’s going to be an incredible show.”