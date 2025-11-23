The film, carrying the working title Turbulence: The Greatest Mind in F1, brings together Stewart — the son of three-time world champion Sir Jackie Stewart — and Affleck’s Artists Equity, alongside Whisper and Mark Stewart Productions.

It will follow Newey’s move to Aston Martin earlier this year after leaving Red Bull, and will feature exclusive access to the team’s Silverstone base as he begins work on a car aimed at pushing the team up the 2025–26 grid.

The documentary will also explore Newey’s career and the personal moments that have shaped it, intercut with scenes from his past that producers describe as defining both his triumphs and “heartbreaking tragedies”.

With 12 Constructors’ titles and 14 Drivers’ Championships already tied to his designs, the project aims to capture both the scale of his achievements and the intensity of his latest chapter.

Newey admitted he was unsure at first about agreeing to take part.

“When Mark Stewart approached me about making a docu film, whilst flattered I was initially not sure whether to accept,” he said.

He explained that letters from readers of his 2017 autobiography encouraged him to reconsider, noting how many people said the book deepened their appreciation of the engineering and mindset behind F1.

He said he hoped the documentary would reflect both the demands of his new role and the sport’s constant evolution.

“Hopefully this film can portray the passion, the working practice, and the strength of mind that is involved in bringing an F1 car to the grid,” he said.

Newey added that it would chart the challenges of joining Aston Martin in March to prepare for “what is arguably the biggest regulation change in F1 history”, while also exploring how his past has prepared him for the task ahead.

“It’s been a wild ride so far, but F1 never stands still. I hope that the film will capture some of that restless energy, and our constant drive towards improved performance.”

Stewart said his long-standing relationship with Newey gave the project particular significance.

Calling him “the greatest engineer ever to grace F1”, he added: “I’ve known him for many years, and this project comes at a very special moment in his career.

“It’s a great privilege for MSP to be telling this remarkable story with such an amazing team of collaborators in London and LA.”

Affleck said Newey’s career offered a story far broader than just motorsport.

“This film is about so much more than just racing, it’s about a living legend whose unrivaled career is full of ambition and reinvention,” he said.

“We’re honoured to help bring Adrian’s story to life alongside all of our incredible partners.”

The production joins a growing slate of Formula 1 documentaries, including another in development chronicling Cadillac’s debut season on the 2026 grid.