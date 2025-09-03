The Formula 2 driver made his F1 debut with McLaren at the Austrian Grand Prix in June, finishing fourth in the opening practice session, just 0.069 seconds off Piastri.

His recall to Monza continues McLaren’s compliance with the F1 rule requiring each team to run a rookie driver in two FP1 sessions per car each season.

“I’m super excited to be back for my second FP1 with McLaren in Monza this weekend,” Dunne said.

“My first one in Austria was an extremely special day for me, but I think to do it again in Monza, which is a track that’s so historic and prestigious, is definitely going to put a very big smile on my face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McLaren (@mclaren)

“Really looking forward to it. Hopefully, I can build and improve on what was already a strong outing in Austria, and help Lando and Oscar as much as possible going into their weekend.”

McLaren has not officially confirmed which driver Dunne will replace, though it is understood he will step in for Piastri.

The championship leader has yet to sit out a session this year, while Lando Norris already gave way to Dunne in Austria.

Later in the season, IndyCar star Pato O’Ward is scheduled for FP1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix, leaving one more session to be allocated.

Dunne will also contest F2 at Monza, where he has slipped to fifth in the standings after earlier leading the championship.

With four rounds remaining, the Italian weekend represents a pivotal stage in his title bid, with the Irishman now 30 points behind leader Leonardo Fornaroli.