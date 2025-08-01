In a statement, the team said the two-time world champion has been managing a muscular issue in his back following last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, and has opted to miss FP1 while he continues treatment.

Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will step in for Alonso during the first session, running alongside Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin added that a decision on Alonso’s participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend will be made in due course.

Free practice 1 in Hungary starts at 1.30pm local time (9.30pm AEST).